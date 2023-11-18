West Ham in ‘advanced talks’ to secure £20 million deal

West Ham are reportedly in advanced talks with two companies over a possible stadium naming rights deal.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims German financial giants Allianz and United States ticketing company Stage Front are both strongly interested in becoming the Hammers’ main stadium sponsor.

The potential deal, thought to be worth around £20 million, would see the London Stadium renamed nearly eight years after the club moved from Upton Park.

This latest development comes shortly after the club’s talks with telecommunication giants Vodafone collapsed.

And with Allianz, who, according to SportBusiness, are frontrunners to finalise the deal, unsuccessful in their negotiations with Chelsea to become their front-of-shirt-sponsor earlier in the year, it is clear the German company are keen to have their brand associated with the Premier League — the potential deal would certainly help the Hammers too.

The London club are thought to pay London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) around £2.5 million per year in stadium rent and of course, a deal worth nearly 10 times that would go a long way to offset those costs.