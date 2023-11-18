West Ham looking to sell regular starter with nearly 900 EPL minutes this season

West Ham United are reportedly fed up with Michail Antonio and are actively looking to move him on.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim David Moyes has had enough of the misfiring striker and will look to replace him in the coming transfer windows.

Antonio, 33, has featured in nearly 900 minutes of action already this season, but with just two goals from 14 games to his name, across all competitions, the less said about the 33-year-old’s woes in front of goal, the better.

And amid the striker’s links to clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, this season is shaping up to be the Jamacia international’s last in East London.

Since joining the Hammers from Nottingham Forest in 2015, Antonio, who has two years left on his contract, has scored 77 goals in 290 games in all competitions.