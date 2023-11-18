West Ham star forced off with a suspected hamstring injury during international duty

Michail Antonio was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury while playing for Jamacia on Saturday.

The West Ham striker has been a crucial component in David Moyes’ side so far this season as they attempt to juggle both European and domestic football.

But in what could be a damaging blow to their season, Antonio was spotted limping down the tunnel after being substituted during Jamacia’s CONCACAF Nations League game against Canada.

Not good news for Jamaica and West Ham as Michail Antonio leaves the pitch early #reggaeboyz pic.twitter.com/NwLLp29XcI — MG Sports Media (@MilitaryGooner) November 18, 2023

The severity of the injury has yet to be confirmed but West Ham fans will be hoping it’s not anything serious as they approach the demanding Christmas period.

Otherwise, Moyes will have to turn to backup striker Danny Ings to come and do a job up front while Antonio recovers.

There is also the option of deploying summer signing Mohammed Kudus up front as he has played in that position for Ajax.

The Hammers face Burnley away immediately after the international break as they look to close the distance on Brighton who are just two points ahead in eighth place.