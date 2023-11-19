Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal star’s contract talks

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation surrounding Ben white and his potential new Arsenal contract.

White has been a key player for the Gunners in recent years, and one imagines the club will be eager to get him to commit his future at the Emirates Stadium, with Romano insisting that talks are continuing to progress well as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

It remains to be seen when Arsenal will confirm this deal, but it seems fans have little to worry about, even if these things can’t always be resolved that quickly, with Romano making it clear that both parties have the same plan here.

White has proven a superb signing for Arsenal since he joined the club from Brighton a few years ago, particularly with his seamless transition from mostly playing as a centre-back to becoming a top right-back for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The England international surely has a big future at Arsenal and fans will hope for an official announcement on his future as soon as possible.

Discussing the latest on the situation, Romano said: “Talks between Ben White and Arsenal continue to progress well – all parties want the same, so the agreement is getting closer, but I can’t say for sure yet when it will all be finalised.”

He added: “Sometimes these things take time, but there are no issues as far as I’m hearing – talks are ongoing, step by step.”