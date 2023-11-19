Arsenal once again linked with move for long-term striker target ahead of January window

Arsenal have been linked once again with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the January transfer window. 

That is according to TuttoJuve, who reports that the Gunners could seal a move for Vlahovic during the January transfer window with Real Madrid also interested in the Serbia international.

The North London club have been long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and were reported to be interested in the Juventus star as they searched for a forward over the summer.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a proper number nine and the Arsenal boss may go back to one of his old targets to fix his issues.

Vlahovic has been at Juve since January 2022 and hasn’t set the World alight since moving to Turin as was expected when joining.

The 23-year-old has played 73 times for Juve and has only managed 27 goals but could Arteta get the best out of the striker?

The North London club have also been linked with a move for Brentford’s Ivan Toney but a January switch is unlikely due to the transfer fee the Bees have placed on the England star.

Toney would be the safer bet as the Brentford star is a proven striker in the Premier League but being only 23 years old, Vlahovic could grow into one of the best forwards in the World under Arteta’s guidance.

