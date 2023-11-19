Aston Villa willing to splash the cash on forward compared to Mohamed Salah

Aston Villa are reportedly prepared to make a substantial investment for a standout forward, drawing comparisons to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Recent reports indicate Villa’s determined efforts to reinforce their squad in the January window under manager Unai Emery’s quest for Champions League qualification.

With a strong start in the Premier League, winning eight out of 12 matches, Villa stand as a genuine contender for a top-four finish, currently just three points behind the table-topping Manchester City.

The club are eyeing potential recruits, including Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, per Football.London. Additionally, there are rumours of Villa targeting attacking additions, with Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson in the spotlight.

The Icelandic international’s impressive form, with five goals in 12 Serie A outings, has attracted attention from clubs like Tottenham. The 26-year-old has the ability to play all across the front three either on the left, right or down the middle.

According to reports from Calciomercato.it, Villa are willing to make a significant financial commitment to secure Gudmundsson, showcasing their intent to bolster the squad.

A deal for Gudmundsson could be very possible with his current club Genoa, down near the bottom in Serie A in 13th, five points above the drop zone, valuing him at £17.5 million per Calciomercato.it.

