Barcelona star suffers season ending injury during European Qualifier

Barcelona star Gavi suffered a horrible knee injury during Spain’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia.

Although La Roja won the game 3-1 to secure their spot at the top of Group A, there was a bleak feeling around the team after Gavi suffered a serious injury.

After receiving the ball on his chest, the 19-year-old tried to change direction before immediately clutching his right knee.

Glancing over at the bench, Gavi tried to limp to the sideline but was in obvious pain as he tried to hold back tears.

I’m actually tearing up he looks so in pain pic.twitter.com/lo5wHZyX3i — H! (@304GAVI) November 19, 2023

Luis de la Fuente was forced to withdraw the Barcelona midfielder as he was ushered straight down the tunnel.

According to reports from Diario AS, the 19-year-old tore his anterior cruciate ligament and is expected to miss up to eight months of football.

If true, that means he would not only miss the Olympics but the European Championships in the summer.

After scoring in the second half, Ferran Torres paid tribute to his teammate by holding his Spain jersey up to the crowd.