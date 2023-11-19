Barcelona are reportedly determined to secure the permanent signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City next year.

The Spanish champions successfully acquired the Portuguese full-back on loan from City, beating Bayern Munich to his services. Cancelo has swiftly become a crucial player under Xavi.

According to Football Espana, Barcelona are actively developing a proposal for City, who are seeking around £44 million for Cancelo. The proposed deal would involve an upfront payment of £22 million, with the remaining balance spread over three years.

Diario Sport reported on Friday that Barcelona is considering another loan deal for Joao Cancelo next season. However, Manchester City would reportedly agree to such an arrangement only if it includes an obligatory £30 million purchase clause. This suggests a potential negotiation point between the two clubs regarding the terms of Cancelo’s future at Barcelona.

The Portuguese international has enjoyed his time at Barca so far scoring twice and assisting once in 10 La Liga games, but he is yet to get off the mark in the Champions League in his four starts.

With Manchester City’s lack of need for a full-back Cancelo will likely seek a new club next summer even if Barcelona and City can’t get a deal done.