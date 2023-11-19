Chelsea star explains why team’s “confidence is growing” under Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea right-back Reece James has given some insight into the improving mood at Stamford Bridge as they start to show signs of real progress under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine took over as Blues boss in the summer, coming in after a nightmare of a campaign in 2022/23 under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

Things didn’t get off to the best start under Pochettino either, but Chelsea are now looking more confident and this talented group of young players finally seem to be clicking a bit more.

James admits that it’s a new group and that’s made things difficult, but the feeling behind the scenes is very happy, which is helping.

“We’re still a fairly new group. The more time we spend with each other the more understanding we have. That helps us. We have come a long way,” James told Chelsea’s official website.

“Our performances in the past five or six weeks have picked up. Everyone is happy around the place. Our confidence is growing. Results help that. It’s the starting point. When we’re performing well as a team people are going to try more things and look more confident.”

The England international has been a hugely important player for CFC down the years and fans will now just be hoping he can stay fit more often after so much disruption due to injuries.

When he’s fully fit and at his best, there are few better in his position than James anywhere in world football.