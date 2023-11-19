Chelsea invited forward to London before losing transfer battle with Real Madrid

Chelsea reportedly invited Endrick and his family to London when they pursued the player before he ultimately ended up agreeing to join Real Madrid in summer 2024.

The Brazilian teenager is one of the most exciting young talents in world football and looks like a real Galactico of the future for Los Blancos, but he had other options as well before ultimately deciding on the Bernabeu as his dream destination.

Chelsea did their bit, trying to give Endrick a feel for their club by inviting him to London, while Paris Saint-Germain also made a big bid for the young forward, though it seems his preference was always a move to Real Madrid…

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his video above, so it seems Chelsea fans will have to wonder what could have been if they’d won the race for this highly sought after young talent.

The Blues have other top young players on their books, but Endrick would have been another major statement and a fine investment for their future, alongside the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk.