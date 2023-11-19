Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno could struggle to get back into Unai Emery’s side due to the form of Lucas Digne this season claims journalist Dean Jones.

The left-back was Emery’s first signing as Villa manager, arriving from Real Betis last January, and the Spaniard quickly became a favourite of the 52-year-old coach.

However, Moreno suffered a hamstring injury in Aston Villa’s penultimate game of the 2022/23 season, in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on 20th May and that has paved the way for Digne to take over.

The Frenchman has been very good for the Birmingham club this campaign and that comes after there was talk of the former Everton star leaving during the summer transfer window.

Digne has now turned his fortunes around at Villa Park and journalist Dean Jones believes Moreno will struggle to overtake the left-back for the position when he returns.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don’t have much hope for Moreno getting in this team anytime soon. Digne has been an underrated asset in that Aston Villa team. That’s because they’ve got all the attacking stars who have been hogging the headlines.

“But if you look at Digne’s form this season, he’s been consistent and impressive. He’s done exactly what Emery wanted from him. That’s a blow to Moreno, but he’s just got to wait for his opportunity and hope that, at some point, a suspension or injury means that he does get an opportunity in this team again and that he can make the most of that chance when it comes.”