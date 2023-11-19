Exclusive: Chelsea and Manchester United following wonderkid, transfer expert confirms

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs following Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson, Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

The Republic of Ireland international has shown himself to be a hugely promising young player, and one imagines it won’t be long before he earns himself a big move to one of the Premier League’s elite, or even a major European club.

For now, however, Romano insists that Ferguson remains committed to Brighton, where he is very happy with their project, though some form of interest from clubs like Chelsea and Man Utd is to be expected.

It seems these sides are scouting Ferguson, which is normal for big teams and top young players, but Romano doesn’t appear to think there’s anything more concrete happening with this saga for the time being.

Responding to the latest Ferguson rumours and stories, Romano said: “We keep seeing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United. I can confirm that big clubs like these are following Ferguson, because he’s a top talent, but it’s just normal scouting and monitoring – it would be surprising if they weren’t keeping an eye on an exciting young player like him!

“There is, however, nothing more concrete to report for the moment. Ferguson only recently signed a new contract with Brighton, so he’s fully focused on them. I’m told he’s really happy at Brighton and sees it as the best place for him to develop now, as we’ve seen with so many other top young players there in recent times.”

He added: “I’m sure we’re going to keep seeing links everywhere, but nothing is going to be decided now.”

United will surely need a new striker soon, however, as the goals have really dried up for Marcus Rashford this season, while it’s also been a poor start at Old Trafford for youngster Rasmus Hojlund since his summer move from Atalanta.

Chelsea also have some issues up front as Nicolas Jackson has been a little inconsistent, while Armando Broja has had problems with injuries and Romelu Lukaku is now out on loan for a second year in a row, without much realistic hope of a long-term future at Stamford Bridge.