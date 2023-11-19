Father of Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino passes away aged 62 after heart attack

The father of Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino has passed away at the age of 62 having suffered a heart attack whilst in Dubai. 

Jose Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira was on a family trip to the Middle East, where his son currently plays, and it is reported that the Brazilian national passed away after suffering a heart attack.

This is according to the Brazilian outlet UOL, which states that Firmino’s representatives have since confirmed the news to them.

This is devastating news for the Liverpool legend who had a very close relationship with his father and recently told the World that he viewed him as “a generous, serious, honest man and dedicated to his family.”

Firmino and his father

In his recently released book, SI SENOR: My Liverpool Years, Firmino said about his father via UOL: “Not all heroes wear capes; some are called father.

“My father, José, was my childhood hero, an inspiration and an example.

“A generous, serious, honest man and dedicated to his family.”

Jose Roberto Cordeiro de Oliveira would have been proud of the achievements his son has racked up and witnessed him do great things in the World of football.

More importantly, he raised him to be loved by everyone and from the words in his book that reflected the footballer’s father.

