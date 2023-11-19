Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann explains why Arsenal’s Kai Havertz played at left-back

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann shocked a few fans on Saturday night as Arsenal’s Kai Havertz lined up at left-back for a match against Turkey.

The EURO 2024 hosts were defeated 3-2 but the former Bayern Munich manager’s plan got off to the perfect start as Havertz scored the opener within five minutes of the game starting.

Nagelsmann was always going to be asked about the decision after the final whistle and the Germany boss said that by being a left-back, the Arsenal star could have a key role at the European Championship next summer.

The 36-year-old said via Fabrizio Romano: “I don’t see this as a risk for him but as a very, very big opportunity to play a key role at the Euros.

“Kai said he wanted to do it, wanted to try it — for a first time in an unfamiliar position, he did extremely well.”

pic.twitter.com/LBJMbY0Uok — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2023

It is very hard to see Havertz remaining in this role for the Euros as the better teams on the continent will exploit this weakness with ease.

Nagelsmann needs to find a more natural player to play the role and discover where to fit the 24-year-old into his team higher up the pitch.

Havertz has not had the best start to life at Arsenal and the German will need to improve his form in order to arrive at the EUROS next summer in the best shape possible.