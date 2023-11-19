Important Chelsea star admits he hasn’t “felt this good in a long time” after recent performances

This season was meant to be a big one for Chelsea’s Reece James after he was handed the captain’s armband by Mauricio Pochettino but an injury has prevented him from playing most of the campaign.

The right-back picked up a hamstring injury in training after Chelsea’s opening match of the season against Liverpool and that resulted in the England star missing 18 matches for the Blues.

James is known for being an injury-prone player but his importance to Chelsea when fit cannot be underestimated.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to make up for the games he missed by having an incredible remainder of the campaign and the defender has made a big statement regarding his fitness.

Chelsea’s Reece James opens up on fitness concerns

Follwing his early season injury, James has insisted that he hasn’t “felt this good in a long time” and can feel his strength building up ahead of the crucial Premier League festive period.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time,” the full-back told the club’s website. “I definitely feel my strength and fitness building up again.