Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah could be a name to watch on the transfer market in 2024, says Fabrizio Romano amid the player being linked with Manchester United and other clubs.

Tah has long been a key player for Leverkusen and has continued to shine for the Bundesliga giants as they make great strides under Xabi Alonso this season, and one imagines Man Utd would do very well indeed to bring a player of his calibre to Old Trafford.

It seems Romano expects there will be chances for the Germany international to leave his current club in the near future, though he also played down the Man United transfer rumours as it seems he’s not aware of the Red Devils making him one of their top targets, even if they are likely to target a centre-back as one of their priorities in 2024.

“Jonathan Tah – Tah could leave Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 because he’s attracting interest, for sure,” Romano told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

“However, I wouldn’t read too much into links with Manchester United at the moment because it will depend on the changes that will soon take place with the sporting director. I’m not hearing anything about Tah as of now, even if United remain likely to target a centre-back as a priority for 2024.”

Tah would probably be an upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, but one imagines he’ll also have other clubs interested in him if he really is on the move, so there’s no guarantee he’d pick United.

MUFC are understood to be making Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo their priority for that position, while there is also interest in other names such as Goncalo Inacio and Edmond Tapsoba.