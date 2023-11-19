Exclusive: Bundesliga star could move in 2024, says Fabrizio Romano amid Man United transfer links

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah could be a name to watch on the transfer market in 2024, says Fabrizio Romano amid the player being linked with Manchester United and other clubs.

Tah has long been a key player for Leverkusen and has continued to shine for the Bundesliga giants as they make great strides under Xabi Alonso this season, and one imagines Man Utd would do very well indeed to bring a player of his calibre to Old Trafford.

It seems Romano expects there will be chances for the Germany international to leave his current club in the near future, though he also played down the Man United transfer rumours as it seems he’s not aware of the Red Devils making him one of their top targets, even if they are likely to target a centre-back as one of their priorities in 2024.

“Jonathan Tah – Tah could leave Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 because he’s attracting interest, for sure,” Romano told CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column.

Jonathan Tah has been linked with Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham star forced off with a suspected hamstring injury during international duty
Peak sh**housery as Sergio Ramos presents Shakira with the awards for songs full of disses aimed at Gerard Pique
Video: Olivier Giroud’s incredible bicycle kick goal seals France’s historic 14-0 win against Gibraltar

“However, I wouldn’t read too much into links with Manchester United at the moment because it will depend on the changes that will soon take place with the sporting director. I’m not hearing anything about Tah as of now, even if United remain likely to target a centre-back as a priority for 2024.”

Tah would probably be an upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, but one imagines he’ll also have other clubs interested in him if he really is on the move, so there’s no guarantee he’d pick United.

MUFC are understood to be making Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo their priority for that position, while there is also interest in other names such as Goncalo Inacio and Edmond Tapsoba.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Fabrizio Romano Jonathan Tah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.