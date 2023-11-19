Leeds not happy how player left the club and he won’t play for Farke again

Leeds United had to deal with several players running for the exit doors following their relegation from the Premier League and one player will never play for the Yorkshire side again after the manner in which he left.
The Championship outfit will have another busy summer in 2024, no matter the outcome of their season, as they have multiple players out on loan at present.
Some may have a future at Elland Road if Leeds return to the Premier League but one player that will not feature in a Daniel Farke team anytime soon is Max Wober.
In his latest article for The Athletic, Phil Hay has revealed that Wober looks certain to leave Leeds next year as the defender ‘disappointed’ the Yorkshire club with the nature of his departure, having originally indicated that he would remain with the club after their relegation before joining Borussia Monchengladbach.
It seems that there is no way back for the Austrian star and the Whites will hope to get some good money for the defender in 2024.