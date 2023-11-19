Leeds not happy how player left the club and he won’t play for Farke again

Leeds United had to deal with several players running for the exit doors following their relegation from the Premier League and one player will never play for the Yorkshire side again after the manner in which he left.

The Championship outfit will have another busy summer in 2024, no matter the outcome of their season, as they have multiple players out on loan at present.

Some may have a future at Elland Road if Leeds return to the Premier League but one player that will not feature in a Daniel Farke team anytime soon is Max Wober.