Paul Robinson fears Leeds appointment could derail Daniel Farke’s season

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has made the point that bringing in a new director of football now could be damaging for the club and derail the progress being made under Daniel Farke this season.

Robinson believes that Leeds need to tread carefully on this issue and discuss any appointments like this with Farke first, amid links with Stuart Webber, who has become available after leaving Norwich City.

Leeds probably need to make changes at board level soon, but Robinson seems wise to urge caution here and not move too quickly when there’s the risk of disrupting the balance at the club after some good progress this season since last year’s relegation from the Premier League.

“I suspect they would speak with the manager. He’s doing an excellent job at the moment. The board and the owners, you don’t want to change that or disrupt that,” the former England goalkeeper said.

“And if you’re going to bring in somebody above the manager in that capacity that the manager’s relationship may not be ideal with then why do it?”

Leeds are currently third in the Championship, just eight points off league leaders Leicester City.