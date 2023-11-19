Liverpool charter private plane for Luis Diaz’s family and fly them out to UK for Christmas in heartwarming gesture

Liverpool have flown out Luis Diaz’s family to the UK so they can spend Christmas with their son.

The Diaz family had a difficult last few weeks after the Colombian star’s mother and father were kidnapped by ELN in their home town.

While the mother was released by the kidnappers immediately after, it was the father who stayed captive for almost two weeks before he was ultimately released in a handover close to the Venezuelan border.

Diaz stayed at Liverpool during this whole ordeal and even scored an important equaliser against Luton before revealing a message for his father on his undershirt.

The international break saw an emotional reunion between Diaz, his mother and his father as the Liverpool star met with his family for the first time since the incident.

Diaz then went on to score a brilliant brace against Brazil to help Colombia win 2-1 with his father watching from the stands.

And Liverpool have now made a great gesture by flying out the entire Diaz family to UK so the player and his family can spend good time together following the whole ordeal.

This was reported by PA Media sports report Carl Markham. He shared on X:

Luis Días’ parents and wider family are to spend Christmas with him in the UK after @LFC chartered a private jet to fly them from Colombia overnight after their recent kidnap ordeal. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) November 18, 2023

And as per an update from Daily Mail, the jet landed at the Liverpool John Lennon airport on Saturday morning. The player will join his family once he returns from international duty with Colombia’s next game against Paraguay on Tuesday.

It’s a truly heartwarming gesture from the Merseyside club as they go out of their way to help the player recover mentally from the traumatic incident.

Liverpool’s next game is against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, which is expected to be a thrilling encounter between the sides who have produced some great matches in recent years.