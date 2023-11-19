Man United monitoring Everton’s situation as Red Devils ready to move for two players

Everton were rocked by a 10-point deduction this week which leaves them in the Premier League’s relegation zone and also with an uncertain future. 

The Toffees have been in good form of late so survival shouldn’t be too much of a problem this season for the club as they set about appealing their deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Their financial situation at present is unclear and the Sunday Express reports that if Everton need to sell players in January, Man United have their eye on Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana, who are two of the Merseyside club’s most important players.

Man United have been in the market for a centre-back and a midfielder and it is clear that the Everton stars are on their list for both roles.

The Toffees are unlikely to sell any of their players midseason unless they are forced to but either one, or both, would be good additions to Ten Hag’s squad.

Onana has been a key player for Everton ever since joining the club last season, while Branthwaite has been excellent under Sean Dyche during the current campaign.

The Everton boss has a harder job of keeping his side in the Premier League for next season following their points deduction and he will not want to make it tougher by losing important players.

