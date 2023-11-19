Man United star returns to England to learn extent of new injury

Man United star Andre Onana will return to Manchester to discover the extent of the injury he suffered playing for Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier on Friday night.

The 27-year-old was substituted in the 81st minute of a 3-0 victory over Mauritius having been injured making a save in the second half. The African nation have another game on Tuesday against Libya but they will not have Onana in their squad for the clash.

The BBC report that the goalkeeper is on his way back to Manchester to learn the extent of his injury as Cameroon officials did not give details of the type or severity of the problem.

This Onana injury is a huge blow to Erik ten Hag ahead of Man United’s trip to Everton next weekend and their huge Champions League match with Galatasaray the week after.

The Dutch coach already has several injuries to deal with within his squad as Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (thigh) and Christian Eriksen (knee) are definitely out for their upcoming games. While Luke Shaw (muscle problem), Jonny Evans (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness) and Rasmus Hojlund (thigh) are facing a race to be fit in time for Everton and Onana could now be added to that list.

This week Man United fans will learn the extent of the Cameroon star’s injury and it will be a big setback if it is deemed a long-term problem.