Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has acknowledged interest from Saudi Arabian clubs during the summer transfer window.

Despite being one of United’s most impactful signings, Fernandes clarified that while there were contacts, no formal proposals were presented to him. His consistent performance makes him a crucial figure under manager Erik ten Hag, reducing the likelihood of his departure from the club.

Bruno Fernandes has undeniably been Manchester United’s standout performer since joining from Sporting in January 2020. His exceptional consistency and knack for making crucial goal contributions have set him apart from everyone else in the Man United ranks.

A recent example of this was the dramatic late winner he scored against Fulham on the road from practically out of nowhere.

The Portuguese international told Sport: “Nothing has come yet. No one spoke to me. There were contacts in the summer. I am doing well at United despite the difficulties we are going through.”

Fernandes has registered 68 goals and 57 assists from 202 appearances across all competitions for the club, per Transfermarkt, underlining him as one of the best signings for the club in recent times.

If the Red Devils end up losing their captain it would most likely be to the Saudi Pro League. They are not in a position to lose their only real creative spark.