Manchester United are prepared to trigger the release clause of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

That is according to Catalan outlet El Nacional, which claims that the former Barca man is the top target for Manchester United.

He is back to his best form this season, scoring 8 goals and assisted 1 in 12 games. He is enjoying his football once again.

As per the report, his excellent form as started to attract interest from Saudi Arabia as well as Manchester United who are ‘pressing’ for a move.

Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his attack and the club has identified the Frenchman as a priority target.

The report claims that Manchester United officials have already travelled to Spain to meet the World Cup winner’s agent and to convince him to leave the Spanish side.

Not only are they ready to trigger his €25m release clause, but in order to lure him, they are prepared to triple his current wages.

He has made over 300 appearances for Atletico Madrid, scoring 169 goals and assisting another 77.

He left the club for rivals Barcelona back 2019 for a whopping €120m but the move did not really work out for him and he experienced a massive dip in form.

He returned back to Atletico in 2021, initially on loan, and then made the move permanent this summer.

Despite the report, Griezmann’s move to Manchester United seems improbable at this point. Considering his recent return to top form, he might prefer not to shake things up at the moment.

However, the lucrative offer that will see his wages tripled could be an important factor if he decides to leave the Spanish side.