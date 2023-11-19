Club already searching for replacement for Arsenal & Barcelona transfer target

Real Sociedad are reportedly already starting to look for a replacement for key midfield player Martin Zubimendi amid transfer interest from clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona.

The Spain international has impressed during his time in La Liga and it now looks inevitable that he’ll soon be moving to a bigger club, with Sport reporting that Sociedad already seem to have accepted that fact as they look for someone to replace him.

Arsenal have previously shown an interest, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, while Sport’s report mainly mentions interest from Barcelona ahead of next summer.

Arsenal could do with replacing the injury-prone Thomas Partey, but some other names may be on their radar now, such as Al Hilal man Ruben Neves, according to another report in Sport.

Douglas Luiz is another name on Arsenal’s radar, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that the Gunners really like the Brazilian.

Barcelona, meanwhile, may also do well to strengthen in midfield as Ilkay Gundogan isn’t the youngest, while Oriol Romeu may also only be a fairly short-term option.