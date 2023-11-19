Mikel Arteta handed injury boost as star player returns to training

Arsenal fans will be delighted after Gabriel Jesus was spotted back in full training while on international duty with Brazil.

The South American striker has been a sensation for the Gunners since signing from Manchester City last year but he has been plagued with several injuries.

Jesus missed the opening games of this season’s Premier League after he had surgery on a reoccurring knee issue and then picked up a hamstring injury during Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Sevilla.

Despite missing his last five club games, the 26-year-old was called up to international duty with Brazil alongside both Gabriel Maghalaes and Gabriel Martinelli.

On Sunday, Jesus was spotted back in full training and is expected to play in their bitter clash with Argentina, early Wednesday morning.

🔴⚪️🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus in full training today for Brazil and ready to be part of Diniz squad for the upcoming game. Positive news for #AFC as he’s set to be back with Arteta’s squad soon. pic.twitter.com/Sh3HSgPMup — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2023

Mikel Arteta will be crossing his fingers and praying that he comes out of the fixture unscathed, as they have a crucial clash with RC Lens to secure qualification for the next round of the Champions League after the break.