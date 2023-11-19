Newcastle up against Premier League rivals for transfer of Argentine winger

Newcastle and Sheffield United are reportedly interested in Argentine winger Benjamin Rollheiser.

Newcastle United are making the most of the international break, aiming to welcome back some injured players ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash with Chelsea next weekend.

The Magpies, led by Eddie Howe, have faced challenges with a lengthy injury list, and the break in domestic action provides an opportunity for certain players to potentially feature against Chelsea at St James’ Park.

In the transfer realm, Sheffield United are reportedly interested in making a move for Argentine winger Benjamin Rollheiser during the January transfer window. According to reports from Argentina-based outlet Ole, the Magpies are exploring the possibility of signing the forward after deciding against a transfer in the summer.

Rollheiser is valued at £12 million, per the report, and could be a valuable addition to aid Sheffield United in their fight against relegation. Although, surely Newcastle would be a more attractive move for the 23-year-old as they eye up another top four finish.

Sunderland also targeted the player during the summer, but the move did not materialise.

Rollheiser has accumulated 13 goals and six assists in 80 games for his current club, Estudiantes de la Plata, who currently sit seventh in the Copa de la Liga 2023 Group B.