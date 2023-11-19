Newcastle are reportedly set to make a bid for Santos star Marcos Leonardo, who has caught the attention of European giants such as Real Madrid and Roma.

Despite interest from these clubs, the Magpies are counting on the appeal of consistent playing time in the Premier League to secure the forward.

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle have had a decent start to the season, winning six of their first 12 matches and demonstrating resilience in the Champions League. However, injuries have posed a significant challenge for them, prompting the club’s hierarchy to look to the January transfer window to strengthen their squad.

The Express reports that 20-year-old Brazilian prospect Marcos Leonardo is on their radar, and preparations for an offer are underway.

Leonardo has bagged 13 goals in 27 Brasiliero Seria A starts in 2023, he also managed 13 goals in the previous campaign.

The Magpies already have Brazilian talents in their ranks with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. This duo can help mentor the Brazilian youngster if he does indeed make a move to St James’ Park in the January transfer window.

As previously reported, Callum Wilson could be facing several weeks on the sideline, with Alexander Isak presumed to be ready to go again after the international break.