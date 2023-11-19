Newcastle eyeing 60-year-old as manager if Eddie Howe leaves

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United could reportedly turn to Roma manager Jose Mourinho in case they lose current manager Eddie Howe to the England national team at any point in the near future.

According to reports in Italy, Mourinho is on Newcastle’s radar as an option as Howe continues to be strongly tipped as a successor to Gareth Southgate.

Mourinho has a fine record from his time in the Premier League, having won the title three times in two spells in charge of Chelsea.

However, more recently he struggled in spells in charge of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Mourinho is, however, understood to be admired by Newcastle’s backers PIF.

