PSG star set to miss crucial Newcastle clash after suffering injury with France

Warren Zaire-Emery looks set to miss his side’s crucial Champions League encounter with Newcastle after sustaining an ankle injury with France.

The 17-year-old has been a sensation for Paris Saint Germain since making his debut in August 2022 and is now a permanent fixture of Luis Enrique’s side.

In fact, he has been so impressive that Didier Deschamps decided to start him in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar on Saturday night, making him the youngest player to appear from France since 1914.

Zaire-Emery starred in their 14-0 win, scoring on his international debut but got badly injured in the process.

Gibraltar defender, Ethan Santos, stood on his ankle forcing Deschamps to substitute the young midfielder.

Speaking after the game, the France manager stated that it is a ‘significant injury’ and that he may be out for ‘several weeks.’

If true, it will mean that he will miss his side’s crucial home tie against Newcastle on the 28th of November.

With two points separating 2nd place PSG and bottom-of-the-table Newcastle, there is still all to play for as we approach the final two games.