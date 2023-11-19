Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on when Carlo Ancelotti will decide Real Madrid future

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is yet to make a decision on his future amid links with the Brazilian national team job, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Los Blancos fans will surely be keen to hear an update on Ancelotti’s future, with some recent rumours suggesting the Italian tactician could be offered a new two-year deal to stay at the Bernabeu, despite it being widely rumoured for some time that he’ll likely leave his current post at the end of this season.

According to Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, there have been no substantial changes to Ancelotti’s situation as of yet, with a decision likely to come later on next year.

“I’m not currently hearing any new information on Ancelotti’s future – no changes for the manager, no concrete developments with Real Madrid or the Brazilian national team,” Romano said in today’s column.

He added: “Ancelotti will decide his future later, and for now is just focusing on the present, and on helping Real Madrid through the second half of the season. We’ll see when things change, but for now there has been nothing substantial in either direction.”

Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers of the modern era, and it would be a shame to see him leave European club football after doing so well with a number of top clubs for two decades now.

While it would be hard to turn down a prestigious job like Brazil, Ancelotti also surely still has plenty more to offer in the major leagues and in the Champions League.