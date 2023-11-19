Legendary striker set to meet with West Ham target

Legendary forward Samuel Eto’o is poised for a meeting with West Ham’s striker target Hugo Ekitike, and this encounter could prove to be a significant turning point for the club, per Sports Zone.

The need for a striker at West Ham has become increasingly evident, especially with Michail Antonio’s recent struggles and injury. David Moyes has experimented with Jarrod Bowen as a striker, but the results have been mixed, emphasising the missed opportunity to replace Gianluca Scamacca.

The looming absence of key players like Mohammed Kudus, Said Benrahma, Maxwel Cornet, and Nayef Aguerd due to AFCON adds urgency to West Ham’s search for attacking reinforcements. Ekitike has been linked with the Hammers by Foot Mercato in a recent report.

Ekitike has registered a nine-minute substitute appearance in Ligue 1 this season, and that’s all, highlighting the 21-year-old being massively out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain. Which will please the Hammers as the January transfer window edges closer to opening.

In his previous appearances the striker has demonstrated his ability to offer variation at the top of the pitch, using his athleticism to chase balls in behind defences, similar to Antonio. And, he uses his technical ability to drop into pockets in front of the opposition back line and get involved in the chance creation phase.