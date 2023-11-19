Saudi Arabia planning move for Arsenal star in 2024 but face competition from European giants

Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli are planning another move for Arsenal’s Thomas Partey after failing to land the midfielder during the summer.

The latter pursued the Ghana international amongst other Premier League stars as the Gunners were open to selling the 30-year-old having recruited Declan Rice from West Ham, reported the Daily Mail.

According to Ekrem Konur, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli have revived their interest in Partey and will make a move for the Arsenal star in 2024.

However, the Saudi clubs will not have it their own way as Juventus have been long-term admirers of the Ghanaian midfielder.

According to Foot Mercato, Partey and his representatives have met with Juventus ahead of the January transfer window as they consider a mid-season switch.

The Turin-based side lost Paul Pogba this year to a ban due to a failed drugs test and Partey is the man they want to replace the World Cup winner within their squad.

The 30-year-old’s contract at the Emirates expires in 2025, therefore, selling in 2024 would be the ideal option for Arsenal as the midfielder is not as important to Mikel Arteta as he once was.