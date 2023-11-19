Manchester United’s squad may undergo significant changes next year, with eight players potentially leaving Old Trafford in June 2024.

Erik ten Hag is facing challenges both in the Premier League and the Champions League, but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to take charge of Man United’s football operations after completing a 25% purchase of the club, there’s a strong possibility of player departures in the summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton are approaching the end of their contracts, per Transfermarkt. Additionally, it remains uncertain whether loaned players Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon will secure permanent deals.

After finishing third in the Premier League last campaign and winning the Carabao Cup, the start to this season hasn’t been great. Nevertheless, the Red Devils are still only five points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, who have been spoken about as Premier League title contenders.

One disappointment this season has been the big money signing of Mason Mount. Mount was signed for an initial fee of £55 million in the summer, but he has far from lived up to his performances that we became accustomed to at Chelsea. In eight appearances in the Premier League he is yet to register a single goal involvement.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s money to spend next summer Erik ten Hag should have plenty of money to spend to rebuild the squad following any departures after the expiration of several contracts.