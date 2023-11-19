Tottenham star will reject any transfer approaches in January as he is determined to be a success

Underperforming Tottenham star Richarlison is determined to be a success in North London and will reject any move to Saudi Arabia in January. 

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Brazilian star wants to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will not consider a move to the Middle East until later in his career.

This comes after a Telegraph report, which stated that Spurs star is a top target for the Saudi Pro League ahead of the January transfer window despite his lack of impact since moving to London.

The Brazil international has not worked out so far and the forward has only managed two goals and three assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this term.

Richarlison has struggled at Tottenham
Tottenham spent £60m on Richarlison last summer and if the Saudis offer anything close to that, Spurs should bite their hand off.

The North London club are in need of a proper number nine and the money made from a potential deal could go towards acquiring one.

Ange Postecoglou is looking to build a long-term competitive squad at Tottenham and it won’t be long before the likes of Brennan Johnson and other youngsters start to overtake Richarlison in the pecking order.

