Tottenham want Leeds striker in swap deal for Joe Rodon

Tottenham reportedly want Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto as he looks set to become available this January.

The highly-rated young Italian is not currently happy with life at Leeds after their relegation to the Championship, and it seems he wants out of the club this January.

According to latest reports, Spurs could try to do a deal with Leeds that would see Joe Rodon moving to Elland Road in the other direction.

Tottenham would surely do well to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season, as they never really replaced Harry Kane, while James Maddison is now out injured.

