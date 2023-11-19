Unhappy Tottenham striker wants to leave on loan in the upcoming transfer window amid interest from European club

According to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham summer signing Alejo Veliz is unhappy with his current situation at the club and wants a loan move to Bologna in January.

The 20-year-old striker arrived at Tottenham in the summer for a reported fee of £13 million as a promising young talent. However, his frustrations have grown over the lack of substantial minutes on the field.

And Bologna, who were interested in Veliz during the summer transfer window, have reportedly made him their primary target for bolstering their attacking lineup.

Veliz has made three appearances for Tottenham’s senior team, all from the bench. He notched his first goal for the club against Peterborough in the EFL Trophy and has also featured twice for the U21 side.

Yet, the Argentine seeks more consistent game time to further his development. The report claims that the young striker would jump at a chance to leave on loan if he gets the green light from the club.

While a loan move could help the player gain some experience as well as aide his development, it would heavily depend on Tottenham’s plans for the January transfer window.

Tottenham, currently grappling with an injury crisis involving Richarlison, Solomon, and Perisic, face a shortage of attacking options.

The decision to loan Veliz could depend on Spurs’ transfer plans for January. If the club pursues another forward, a loan move for Veliz might make sense.