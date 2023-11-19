Video: Arsenal and Man City stars link up for national team goal

Belgium hammered Azerbaijan 5-0 on Sunday as part of their EURO 2024 qualification campaign and the match saw two rival Premier League stars link up for the final goal. 

Belgium have topped their group with the win ahead of next summer’s tournament in Germany and it was Romelu Lukaku who stole the show on the day, scoring four goals in the first 45 minutes.

There was only one strike that hit the net in the second half and that came courtesy of Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard. In form Man City star Jeremy Doku did all the hard work for the goal before playing the ball across the box for the Gunners winger.

