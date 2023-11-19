Video: Bruno Fernandes scores brilliant goal for Portugal vs Iceland

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant goal from outside the box to give Portugal the lead against Iceland in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

The goal came from a Ruben Dias pass to Bruno Fernandes on the right who passed it onto Bernando Silva. The City man cut it back for Bruno who unleashed a precise strike from the edge of the box, straight it into the bottom left corner.

This was his 6th goal for Portugal in 10 games this season with the midfield maestro assisting another 7.

Portugal’s 2-0 win over Iceland secured a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 games, ensuring their qualification to the Euros in style.

