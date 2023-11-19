Video: Bruno Fernandes scores brilliant goal for Portugal vs Iceland

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant goal from outside the box to give Portugal the lead against Iceland in the Euro 2024 qualifier.
The goal came from a Ruben Dias pass to Bruno Fernandes on the right who passed it onto Bernando Silva. The City man cut it back for Bruno who unleashed a precise strike from the edge of the box, straight it into the bottom left corner.
Watch the goal below:
?? "Oh, what a beautiful goal!"@ManUtd's Bruno Fernandes with a great strike for Portugal's opener ???#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/ue1fxntpJt
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 19, 2023
This was his 6th goal for Portugal in 10 games this season with the midfield maestro assisting another 7.
Portugal’s 2-0 win over Iceland secured a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 games, ensuring their qualification to the Euros in style.