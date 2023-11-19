Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant gesture towards mascots in tunnel before Portugal’s match caught on footage

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen greeting the young mascots in a loving manner before Portugal’s game against Iceland.

Portugal won the game 2-0 with Bruno Fernandes giving them the lead with a brilliant striker from the edge of the box.

And Ricardo Horta made it 2-0 from a Cristiano Ronaldo assist to seal the win in the 86th minute.

A clip from before inside the tunnel shows Ronaldo’s friendly demeanor inside the tunnel before the game as he offered high fives to each mascot.

Cristiano Ronaldo was showing love to the mascots ahead of Portugal's EURO 2024 qualifier ? WATCH | https://t.co/gNl8ajgfZE#EURO2024 #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/t9k5N1qcbo — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 19, 2023

It is a small gesture but one that will be become a memorable moment for the young kids.