Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant gesture towards mascots in tunnel before Portugal’s match caught on footage

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen greeting the young mascots in a loving manner before Portugal’s game against Iceland. 

Portugal won the game 2-0 with Bruno Fernandes giving them the lead with a brilliant striker from the edge of the box.

And Ricardo Horta made it 2-0 from a Cristiano Ronaldo assist to seal the win in the 86th minute.

A clip from before inside the tunnel shows Ronaldo’s friendly demeanor inside the tunnel before the game as he offered high fives to each mascot.

It is a small gesture but one that will be become a memorable moment for the young kids.

