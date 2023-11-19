Video: Emotional Liverpool star could not hold back tears after helping country qualify for major tournament

Hungary drew 2-2 to Bulgaria on Thursday night and the result helped the country to qualify for the 2024 European Championships next summer in Germany.

It is only the fifth time the nation will play at the tournament and that achievement was too much for Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds star is the captain of Hungary and new footage has shown the midfielder in tears on the pitch after the match as the team celebrated their achievement.

Szoboszlai will lead his country out in Germany next summer and will hope to build on a positive qualifying campaign as the Hungarians will have their eye on a few upsets over the month of football.

