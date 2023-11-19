Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was the star of the show for Hungary once again as they beat Montenegro 3-1 to qualify for the Euro 2024.

He scored two goals in two minutes including a brilliant solo goal to help Hungary come from a goal down to win the game.

And the skipper celebrated the qualification in style. He downed a pretty big shot of Palinka with the Hungary fans before leading the crowd chants.

?? Dominik Szoboszlai taking a shot of pálinka and celebrating with Hungarian fans in the stands after qualifying for Euro 2024. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/WoSRGZcW04 — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) November 19, 2023

?? After taking his shot of pálinka, Dominik Szoboszlai also led the crowd chants celebrating with the Hungarian fans today. Hungary still remain unbeaten with him as captain in a streak that now stretches 12 games – the longest run in European international football. ?: M4… pic.twitter.com/9Q2g0XyZUg — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) November 19, 2023

He joined the Reds in the summer and has been one of the signings of the summer with his immediate impact.

But Liverpool fans will hope he does not celebrate too hard with a big game against Manchester City coming up.