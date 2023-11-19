Video: Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai downs a shot of Palinka with fans in crazy celebrations following Hungary’s qualification

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was the star of the show for Hungary once again as they beat Montenegro 3-1 to qualify for the Euro 2024.

He scored two goals in two minutes including a brilliant solo goal to help Hungary come from a goal down to win the game.

And the skipper celebrated the qualification in style. He downed a pretty big shot of Palinka with the Hungary fans before leading the crowd chants.

He joined the Reds in the summer and has been one of the signings of the summer with his immediate impact.

But Liverpool fans will hope he does not celebrate too hard with a big game against Manchester City coming up.

