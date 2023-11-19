Video: Liverpool star scores stunning brace in two minutes to inspire comeback win for country

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Hungary were 3-1 winners over Montenegro on Sunday and the win came courtesy of some Dominik Szoboszlai magic. 

The Hungarians found themselves 1-0 down in the match after 38 minutes but two goals within the space of two minutes in the second half from Szoboszlai helped the home side secure all three points.

Hungary have already qualified for EURO 2024 next summer but they are now ensured to finish top of their qualifying group.

The Liverpool star’s first goal was pure genius, while the second was a more routine finish for the midfielder.

Pictures from DAZN. 

More Stories / Latest News
Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann explains why Arsenal’s Kai Havertz played at left-back
Man United star returns to England to learn extent of new injury
Video: Emotional Liverpool star could not hold back tears after helping country qualify for major tournament
More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.