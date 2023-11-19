Video: Liverpool star scores stunning brace in two minutes to inspire comeback win for country

Hungary were 3-1 winners over Montenegro on Sunday and the win came courtesy of some Dominik Szoboszlai magic.

The Hungarians found themselves 1-0 down in the match after 38 minutes but two goals within the space of two minutes in the second half from Szoboszlai helped the home side secure all three points.

Hungary have already qualified for EURO 2024 next summer but they are now ensured to finish top of their qualifying group.

The Liverpool star’s first goal was pure genius, while the second was a more routine finish for the midfielder.

Hungary were 1-0 down. Then Dominic Szoboszlai scored two in two minutes ? Joke of a footballer. Here is the first pic.twitter.com/I0eJgdKwGQ — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) November 19, 2023

Another goal for Dominik Szoboszlai. He is just too good ? pic.twitter.com/QEZQfj3zc6 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 19, 2023

Pictures from DAZN.