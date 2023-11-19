Video: Mohamed Elyounoussi scores as Scotland draw 3-3 with Norway in thrilling contest

Mohamed Elyounoussi scored the sixth and final goal of the game as Norway and Scotland drew 3-3 in a thrilling contest.

With the most lethal striker in the world missing due to injury, many did not expect a goal fest at Hampden Park but that’s exactly what we got.

The deadlock was broken just three minutes in when Aron Donnum hammered home from close range before John McGinn levelled from the spot, ten minutes later.

Jorgen Strand Larsen restored the Scandinavian side’s lead before Scotland fought back again and grabbed an equaliser thanks to an own goal.

Stuart Armstrong put his side ahead, for the first time, after some determined work but just as it looked like Steve Clarke’s side could hold out for a win, Elyounoussi popped up at the back post to level it 3-3.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐉𝐎𝐘 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐈𝐗! A sixth goal at Hampden! Substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi heads in at the back post to equalise. Very simple goal. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 3-3 🇳🇴#SCONOR | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/yX78Sg4SuN — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 19, 2023