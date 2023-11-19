Video: Norway retake the lead after John McGinn penalty

After conceding from a John McGinn penalty, Norway have retaken the lead thanks to a near post finish from Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Norway currently leads 2-1 in a thrilling game at Hampden Park despite both teams having nothing at stake.

After Aron Dønnum put his side ahead after just three minutes, Scotland levelled thanks to a calm penalty from Aston Villa captain, McGinn.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @ScotlandNT answer back! John McGinn converts his penalty kick and it’s 1-1 at Hampden 👊#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/WXG9vIgThp — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 19, 2023

However, Norway went ahead again just seven minutes later thanks to Larsen who finished smartly at the front post.

And the lead is Norway’s again A scrappy goal for Scotland to concede as Jorgen Strand Larsen makes it 2-1 🇳🇴#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/DV5YlduZw8 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 19, 2023