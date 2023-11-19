Video: Norway retake the lead after John McGinn penalty

After conceding from a John McGinn penalty, Norway have retaken the lead thanks to a near post finish from Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Norway currently leads 2-1 in a thrilling game at Hampden Park despite both teams having nothing at stake.

After Aron Dønnum put his side ahead after just three minutes, Scotland levelled thanks to a calm penalty from Aston Villa captain, McGinn.

However, Norway went ahead again just seven minutes later thanks to Larsen who finished smartly at the front post.

