Video: Norway take an early lead against Scotland at Hampden Park

Aron Dønnum has given his side an early lead against Scotland at Hampden Park.

Both sides come into this game with their faith already decided, as Norway can no longer qualify for next year’s European Championships.

On the other hand, Scotland have already booked their ticket as they have won automatic qualification after finishing just behind Spain in second.

Nonetheless, it is still a game that both sides want to win and Norway have taken an early lead after Dønnum rifled home after just three minutes.

Aron Dønnum gives Norway a very early lead at Hampden 🇳🇴 Zander Clark left with no chance as it’s deflected and then clips the post on the way in 😬#SCONOR | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/eOzw3mPFcL — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 19, 2023

Video courtesy of DAZN.