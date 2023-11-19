West Ham lining up fresh transfer approach for £40m Premier League star

West Ham United could reportedly go back in for the transfer of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke after failing to sign him during the summer.

Solanke has shown some impressive form for the Cherries recently and it could earn him a big move in the near future, with the Daily Mirror suggesting he was a £40million target for the Hammers a few months ago.

West Ham have had an inconsistent start to the season, so could probably do well to bring in more fire-power in attack, with Solanke looking ideal for that role.

The 26-year-old had a difficult start to his career when he failed to make a breakthrough at big clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, but he’s starting to show his worth in the Premier League now.

Dominic Solanke in action for Bournemouth
The former England international already has seven goals in all competitions this season, equalling his tally from last term despite playing 20 games fewer.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of money is required for West Ham to sign Solanke this winter, with £40m previously apparently not quite enough.

