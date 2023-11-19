West Ham fear 20-year-old is soon joining Newcastle United

West Ham United reportedly now fear that they’re going to be beaten to the signing of Marcos Leonardo by Newcastle United.

The talented 20-year-old has been linked with a number of top clubs, including the likes of Real Madrid, but it seems he’s now perhaps more likely to head to St James’ Park as his next destination.

West Ham had been hopeful over signing Leonardo, but it seems their hopes are now fading as they seem to anticipate their rivals moving into pole position for this particular deal.

Both West Ham and Newcastle are expected to be busy this January, and that will inevitably mean that they go in for some of the same players.

Leonardo was one who was on both agendas, but it looks like the Hammers will now need to explore alternatives.