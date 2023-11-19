23-year-old West Ham player is not happy with Hammers owners

West Ham defender Ben Johnson is reportedly not happy with life at the club and could leave the London Stadium in the near future.

Reports claim Johnson has asked for a big pay rise at West Ham, but the club owners are not prepared to pay him that much.

West Ham fans will surely feel this is the right call overall, as Johnson hasn’t done quite enough to impress when he has made appearances in the first-team.

This now surely points towards Johnson leaving West Ham after a long stay at the club, having come up through their academy.

Now aged 23, it could be the perfect time for the player to seek a new challenge.