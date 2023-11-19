Reports from the Daily Mail indicate that Wolves are actively seeking goalkeeper replacements due to increasing interest from various Saudi Arabian clubs aiming to secure the departure of Jose Sa from the club.

Despite the 30-year-old goalkeeper recently committing to an extended stay at Molineux by signing a fresh four-year contract in September, which also includes a one-year extension option, Saudi Pro League sides are actively pursuing his services as part of their ongoing recruitment efforts targeting players from the Premier League.

If Sa were to make the move, he would be joining a group of former Wolves players who have chosen to leave England for opportunities in the Middle East. Notably, former club captain Ruben Neves stands out as one of the prominent figures to depart the English top-flight, completing a £47 million transfer to Al Hilal.

A move to the oil-rich nation would likely result in a substantial pay increase for Sa, and Wolves are reportedly looking to recoup around £40 million for the Portuguese international, per The Sun.

Sa’s potential departure could disrupt the positive momentum achieved under head coach Gary O’Neil, who has consistently relied on Sa as the goalkeeper in every Premier League game this season. In those games he has recorded one clean sheet.