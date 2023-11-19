World-class player has offer to join Newcastle in January

Eddie Howe is dealing with a major injury crisis at Newcastle and the January transfer market will give him the opportunity to ease the burden on his current group of players.

Key players such as Sven Botman and Callum Wilson are on the treatment table, in addition to Sandro Tonali being banned for the rest of the season.

FFP constraints will hamper Howe from spending big money in January but the English coach will want to add another piece to his midfield.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Al Hilal star Ruben Neves already has a proposal to join Newcastle during the winter transfer window.

A temporary move will seemingly be blocked as the Premier League is set to vote against clubs under the same ownership loaning players to each other, therefore, a permanent switch will have to be done.

The Portuguese star has Premier League experience and was often dubbed “World Class” by Wolves fans when at the club.

Arsenal are also said to be interested in the midfielder but it remains to be seen where he ends up come February 1.